Davis Cup: Ramkumar will not be easy to beat, says Seppi

Italian No. 1 says Ramnathan's serve and volley game will be tough to tame in opening rubber today

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan during a training session at the South Club ahead of Davis Cup match against Italy, in Kolkata recently. Pic/PTI

India No. 2 Ramkumar Ramanathan will play the first singles match of the Davis Cup World Group Qualifier against the Italian No. 1 Andreas Seppi at the South Club's grass courts today. Italy's non-playing captain Corrado Brazzutti surprisingly dropped World No. 19 Marco Ceccinato from the singles draw, handing the young Berrettini, 22, a debut instead.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the India No. 1 will play Berrettini in the second rubber. "I have chosen the best team according to the surface," said Brazzutti. India's non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi though was not surprised. "We knew it could happen since Berrettini had played well at last year's Wimbledon," said Bhupathi.

The youngster from Rome is understandably excited. "It's great to make my Davis Cup debut on grass, which I think should be tough, but I am ready for the excitement," said Berrettini. Though the Italian captain had a different view about the shortened Davis Cup format, Seppi had no hesitation in admitting that he liked it. "It's different. It's over in two days, no five-setters, saves energy and a day so it should be economical for everyone," said Seppi, who also appreciated his opponent.



Andreas Seppi

"He [Ramkumar] plays well on grass. He serves and volleys well. It's not going to be easy, but I'm looking forward to the tie," said Seppi. Meanwhile, the Indian team were in high spirits with Bhupathi joking that they "did not like the even bounce" that Centre Court offered even as the Indian team members hailed their captain for his communication skills.

Doubles specialist Divij Sharan said: "We play on the circuit for 30-35 weeks. It's difficult for anyone to keep a track of things but Mahesh is always there. He follows our matches regularly and even communicates with us, discusses our matches, and that helps us to grow." His doubles partner Rohan Bopanna echoed similar sentiments and said Bhupathi was different from other captains he had played under.

