Dawid Malan roped in as cover for Tom Curran for first T20I against India

Jun 30, 2018, 17:51 IST | PTI

The 30-year-old Malan, who made his debut with a 44-ball 78 against South Africa, has played five T20s for England, scoring 250 runs at a rate of 150.6 runs per 100 balls

Dawid Malan/AFP

Left-handed batsman Dawid Malan might get a chance to play in the first T20 international against India at Old Trafford on Tuesday after he was called up as a cover for seamer Tom Curran in the England squad for their three-match series. Curran, who suffered a minor side strain, is expected to be fit for the second and third T20I at Cardiff and Bristol respectively.

The 30-year-old Malan, who made his debut with a 44-ball 78 against South Africa, has played five T20s for England, scoring 250 runs at a rate of 150.6 runs per 100 balls. "I got a message from (national selector) Ed Smith saying I had been called up for one game," said Malan. "I'm just delighted to be part of the squad. (T20) gave me a great opportunity to show what I could do as a player and express myself.

It's nice to be in and around it again and back around the England boys and hopefully I get an opportunity." England will also play three ODIs against India before the five-Test series. India defeated Ireland 2-0 in a T20 series in the run-up to the England series.

