England all-rounder Ben Stokes returns for India series

Ben Stokes

England's talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named in the squad for the three-match one-day international series with India after missing the 5-0 whitewash of Australia with a hamstring injury.

Stokes, 27, has not played since he suffered the injury in the lead-up to the second Test against Pakistan in June, but is due to play for Durham in their Twenty20 match against Yorkshire on July 5.

"If he can prove his fitness on his return to competitive cricket, Stokes is also in contention to return to the T20 squad for the third T20 against India in Bristol on Sunday, July 8," the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

