Dawood Ibrahim's aide forges letter for college to get MCA membership

Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested an alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim for allegedly forging a recommendation letter for Wilson college to get a membership of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in 2015.

The arrested accused is identified as Riyaz Bhati. An officer said that for several years he was representing Wilson college in MCA, and in order to get the membership he had forged a letter, stamp, and signature of the concerned authority of Wilson college which he then submitted to the MCA. This document enabled him to get a membership of MCA.

According to the police, a few months ago, Wilson college, learnt about the fact and they approached the Mumbai police. Following the complaint, the case was referred to the crime branch and they were asked to investigate it thoroughly.

During an initial enquiry, the AEC officials found some relevance in the case and then registered it under sections of cheating and forgery.

“We produced the accused before the court on Tuesday where he was remanded in police custody till June 5," said an officer.

This is not the first offence registered against Bhati. There are other serious offences registered against him. In 2007 and 2008 he was booked for his alleged involvement in a firing case at Khandala and in 2009 he was booked in a land grabbing case.

