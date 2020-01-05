Dawoodi Bohra leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Pune for 7-day visit

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pune: The Dawoodi Bohra community in the city welcomed the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq and head of the community, His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for a 7-day in Pune, which began on January 2.

His Holiness was received by government officials, dignitaries and senior members of the community. This is Syedna’s second visit to Pune after acceding to the leadership of the community in 2014.

Syedna Saifuddin is in the city to deliver a sermon commemorating the death anniversary of Maulatona Fatema al-Zahra AS, the Prophet Mohammed’s SAW daughter, which falls on the January 5, this year.

“In his sermon, Syedna is expected to counsel the congregation on both religious and temporal matters along with advising members to remain loyal citizens and contribute fully towards the progress of the country,” said a local spokesperson of the community.

“Thousands of community members from different parts of India and abroad are expected to gather in Pune to commemorate this occasion with His Holiness. The discourse will be relayed live from the historic Saifee Masjid in Raviwar Peth to several other masjids and community centres in Pune,” the spokesperson added.

During Syedna’s stay in the city, numerous socio-cultural programmes will be held including a trade fair and a mass marriage ceremony known as ‘Rasme Saifee’. As is the practice, wherever he travels, Syedna will meet with local community members, enquire about their well-being and bless them with his guidance and benedictions.

Senior government officials of the state, businessmen and inter-faith leaders are also expected to meet with Syedna and discuss areas of mutual interest. A close-knit Dawoodi Bohra community initially settled in Pune around 200-years ago during the rule of the Peshwas. Today, over 20,0000 community members reside in different areas of the city with a large majority settled in Kondhwa, Salunkhe Vihar, Fatemanagar, Camp city and PCMC area.

Bohra Ali, one of the most popular business hubs of the Bohra community in Pune, has become a shoppers’ delight over the years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates