Dawoodi Bohras watch sermons at home, recreate spiritual ambience

For the Dawoodi Bohra community, this year's Ashara Mubaraka — a nine-day period when they commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Husain Ibn Ali AS, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed — was different considering the pandemic. Around this time, Dawoodi Bohras from across the world travel to the place where their leader, His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, delivers his sermons. This year members of the community from Mumbai and across the world celebrated at home by watching videos of the sermons and getting food delivered at home through community kitchens. The Ashara Mubaraka period, which started on August 20, will continue till tomorrow.

'Following guidelines'

A city-based community representative said, "Abiding by the government guidelines on social distancing, this year the Dawoodi Bohras are observing Ashara Mubaraka at home with their families by watching prayers and sermons online." He further said, "Community members are also watching the sermons delivered by His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, his father Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, and grandfather Syedna Taher Saifuddin. Local jamaats and youngsters have been ensuring that senior citizens get the necessary facilities to participate in the online sermons."

Food distribution

During this time, community members usually gather daily for shared meals after the sermons. "This year cooked meals will be sent to people's homes through community kitchens commonly known as 'Faiz al-Mawaid al-Burhaniyah'. Those involved in preparing and distributing these meals are being instructed through video conference about maintaining hygiene and following social distancing norms," said the representative.

Speaking to mid-day, Mohammed Ezzy Sheikh, 41, a Marol resident, who is a professor at AI Jamea, said, "We have been following the community guidelines, which are in line with that of the government."

Same spirit

Bhendi Bazaar resident Arwa Juzer, 29, said, "Although we are listening to sermons at home, the importance of the occasion hasn't changed. We listen in the same attire as we would have done in masjids."

The community representative added, "While Dawoodi Bohras look forward to a time when they can congregate as a community at their local masjids, they will continue to pray and observe religious duties according to government regulations. They will ensure that their community members and neighbours are safe and will play their part in the fight against COVID-19."

Aug 20

Day the Ashara Mubaraka period commenced

