Dayaben's character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to make a comeback on the show?

A recent report suggests that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might be making a comeback on the show soon.
Disha Vaknani became a household name with her character Dayaben from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress left the audience in awe with her brilliant acting chops, gaining a massive fan following. The actress took maternity leave in September 2017.
A report by Pinkvilla now states that the makers are planing to get her back on the show. A source close to the portal said, "Talks are on and off with Disha Vakani related to the comeback. However, the various demands made by her family have been acting as a hurdle for the longest time."
It added, "However, the makers are now certain to plan a return of Dayaben even if Disha doesn't agree. The makers don't want to keep the audience separated from one of their favourite characters, Daya and what better festival for her to return than Navratri?"
The massively successful show, which has been airing for more than a decade, recently completed the milestone of 3000 episodes. One of the main leads of the show, Dilip Joshi, who plays the popular character of Jethaa Lal took to his Instagram account to share some pictures from the sets. In the pictures, we can see the actor enjoying some fun moments with the show's producer Asit Modi. The actor also shared a picture of him with the columnist Taarak Mehta. Take a look:
(1 & 2 /6) It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. (3/6) Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai. (4/6) Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery! (5/6) It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you everyday and for me, you will always be an equal part, infact every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC. (6/6) Playing this character is a gift that keeps giving. And a huge chunk of the credit goes to the fans and well-wishers of the show who have welcomed us and allowed us to be a part of their lives in so many unimaginable ways! So, thank you to everyone who’s reading this right now. And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles. Jay Swaminarayan ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂºï¸Â . . . . #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #tmkoc #3000happysodes #iloveyou3000 #gratitude #blessed
And if Dayaben comes back on the show, it would surely be an icing on the cake.
