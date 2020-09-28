Dayaben's character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to make a comeback on the show?

Disha Vaknani became a household name with her character Dayaben from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress left the audience in awe with her brilliant acting chops, gaining a massive fan following. The actress took maternity leave in September 2017.

A report by Pinkvilla now states that the makers are planing to get her back on the show. A source close to the portal said, "Talks are on and off with Disha Vakani related to the comeback. However, the various demands made by her family have been acting as a hurdle for the longest time."

It added, "However, the makers are now certain to plan a return of Dayaben even if Disha doesn't agree. The makers don't want to keep the audience separated from one of their favourite characters, Daya and what better festival for her to return than Navratri?"

The massively successful show, which has been airing for more than a decade, recently completed the milestone of 3000 episodes. One of the main leads of the show, Dilip Joshi, who plays the popular character of Jethaa Lal took to his Instagram account to share some pictures from the sets. In the pictures, we can see the actor enjoying some fun moments with the show's producer Asit Modi. The actor also shared a picture of him with the columnist Taarak Mehta. Take a look:

And if Dayaben comes back on the show, it would surely be an icing on the cake.

