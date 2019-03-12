Dead body found near railway tracks in Dadar, two arrested

crime

There were multiple injuries on his head which indicated he was attacked with a rod and he also had injuries on his private parts.

Representational image

The local crime branch of GRP arrested the two accused for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body near the railway tracks. According to the sources, the deceased identified as Anil Shelar (34) was found dead in a pool of blood near the railway tracks between Matunga and Dadar railway station after which Matunga station master informed GRP officials about the incident.

Sunil Shelar, the elder brother of Anil said, "When I left for work on March 9, I got a call from my friend stating that something happened to my brother and the police has arrived. I was taken to Sion hospital where the police showed showed me an identification of my brother." Sunil also informed that one of Anil's friend, Mahesh Solanki was released from prison, and warned him to control Anil from meeting his wife and if this didn't stop, then he would face dire consequences.

Following his statement, police registered an FIR under sections 302 of the Indian penal code and started the investigation. According to the sources, Anil Shelar was found on the railway tracks and around 4 am the police took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. There were multiple injuries on his head which indicated he was attacked with a rod and he also had injuries on his private parts. Police immediately formed a team and traced the accused down on Monday and arrested Mahesh and one of his friends. The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Sources also revealed," There are several cases registered against Mahesh at Shivaji Park police station and Mahim police station."

Also Read: Dead body found near railway tracks in Dadar, cops suspect murder

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates