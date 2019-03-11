Dead body found near railway tracks in Dadar, cops suspect murder

crime

According to the police sources, the body was found in the wee hours of Saturday and the deceased has been identified. He used to stay near the railway tracks.

Representational image

An unidentified body was found near the railway track between Matunga road and Dadar on western railway route. According to the police sources, the body was found in the wee hours of Saturday. An officer said, "The deceased has been identified and he is around 30 to 35 year old who stays near the railway track."

Sources said, "There is a high possibility of it being a murder case and the reason behind his murder may be a love triangle." Another officer said, "We have registered a murder case against the unknown person and the investigation is underway. We have almost tracked the accused down and he will be arrested soon."

