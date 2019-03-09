Rajasthan: 13-year-old found dead in a gutter in Sikar

Updated: Mar 09, 2019, 09:35 IST | PTI

Sikar (Rajasthan): The body of a 13-year-old boy was found in a gutter in Sikar on Friday, following which one man was arrested for allegedly killing the teenager, officials said.

The deceased, Pawan Singh, had been abducted from a marriage function in Khotia village by the accused neighbour Bhoop Singh (20) nearly a month ago in order to take revenge from his family for objecting to his relationship with their daughter, said Ramgarh police station in-charge Himmat Singh.

Bhoop allegedly murdered the boy and covered the body in a polythene bag and dumped it in a gutter, which was found by the police, he said. Search for another accused involved in the crime is on, he added. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, police said.

