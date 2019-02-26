Deaf-mute protesters fighting for basic rights lathi-charged by police in Pune

national

When thousands of them gathered outside the state social welfare department on Monday to get a response on their 16-point charter of demands, cops resorted to lathi-charge, which they claim was a 'mild' one

A protester shows the injury he sustained in the police lathi-charge

For the past five years more than 16 lakh speech and hearing-impaired people from across the state have been fighting for their basic rights, but the government seems to be completely oblivious of their concerns. So much so, that when thousands of them gathered outside the state social welfare department on Monday to get a response on their 16-point charter of demands, cops resorted to lathi-charge, which they claim was a 'mild' one.

Manoj Patwari, president of the State Level Association for the Deaf, which had organised the protest, said, "We have been demanding our rights for the past five years. There are schools only till Std VII for deaf and mute people, limiting the scope of education. They do not have designated colleges either. Even job opportunities are limited as compared to those for the visually impaired and other physically disabled people. The certificates given are also bogus."

Speaking through interpreter Atiya Hajee, some of the injured protesters said, "We arrived at the spot around 9 am, and had given time to the department till 2 pm to respond. The cops had barricaded us the way animals are kept in a zoo. When one of us tried to get up, he fell on a barricade and accidentally hurt a police officer. Without even understanding the situation, the cops started beating us with rods."

Senior Inspector M M Mujawar of Bund Garden police station said, "One of them had climbed onto a platform of the administration building and was trying to provoke the agitators through sign language. We were just hitting on the ground with lathis to scare them away. We didn't hurt anyone." He added, "One of the protesters asked the others to go towards the cops. Suddenly about 2,000 of them came forward. That is when we resorted to mild lathi-charge. To bring the situation under control, we had detained some of them, but they were later released." MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, who rushed to Pune, said, "I condemn the incident. The cops who provoked other officers and ordered such action should be punished. It's bad that no one from the government visited the spot."

Member of parliament and NCP leader Supriya Sule, who also visited the spot, said, "This is highly condemnable. The protesters should get their basic rights under the Constitution." Meanwhile, Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble spoke to the protesters over phone and asked them to withdraw the agitation. He asked five of them to go to Mumbai. However, the agitators have decided to continue with the protest till their demands are met.

