Deanne Panday has a fangirl moment with Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps

Deanne Panday seems to enjoy a fangirl moment with Michael Phelps, who is one of the greatest Olympians of all time at an event in New Delhi

Celeb Fitness Expert Deanne Panday who has trained Bollywood celebs like Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Abhay Deol, and Salman Khan, was spotted with Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps at a store launch in New Delhi. Michael Phelps, the winner of an astounding 23 gold medals in Olympics was in town for promotional activity which was also graced by Mumbai celebrity and fitness trainer Deanne Panday.

Deanne Panday took to Instagram to share inside photos from the store launch in New Delhi. The 50-year-old fitness trainer, a mother of two, was over the moon upon meeting Phelps, one of the greatest Olympians of all time.

In the photos shared by Panday, she is seen having a playful time as the decorated Olympian guides and mentors the fitness enthusiast at the event in Delhi. Panday is seen having a fangirl moment with Michael Phelps.

Here's a sneak peek into the inside photos shared by Deanne Panday:





Michael Phelps who was in town for an event also got a taste of cricket as he watched the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The 33-year-old Swimmer from Baltimore, USA is on his maiden visit to India.

