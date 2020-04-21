Dear Gene Deitch, thank you for Tom and Jerry, Popeye- The Sailor and millions of memories!

It's impossible for someone's childhood to have existed without Tom and Jerry and Popeye-The Sailor. It's also difficult to imagine that someone might have grown up without reading the immensely enjoyable comic- Tom Terrific. The one thing that unites all three of them is Gene Deitch, the director of these historic cartoon characters! He passed away on April 16 at the age of 95.

It wouldn't be wrong to describe him as the man that accidentally created history. He was trained to become a pilot but destiny pushed him towards the field of creativity and cartoons. And as he began to get excited and enamoured by the world of animation, he gave birth to some characters that not only defined our childhoods but somehow became an integral and important part of them- Tom and Jerry and Popeye- The Sailor!

He also went on to create another fantastic and funny comic book- Tom Terrific. But his work goes beyond and so does his contribution to the field of cartoons and animation. In 1960, he was awarded the Oscar for the animated short film, Munro, and the Winsor McCay Award for his contribution to the field of animation in 2004.

He's survived by three children from his first wife and all of them are in the same field as their father. They have rightly inherited his genes and genius, but to face the truth, it's hard to imagine any piece of work that can even come close to the history that Tom and Jerry and Popeye created. It's impossible for the childhood of today to be the same as the childhood of the people back then, and it's impossible to have another Gene Deitch. Rest In Peace!

