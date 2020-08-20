Death On The Nile Trailer: Get ready for a glitzy-glamorous mystery

The trailer of Death On The Nile has left all the Agatha Christie fans excited for more of it! Every mystery lover knows Agatha always had something in the store, and she got us to experience a whole new dimension through the world of words. Death On The Nile has everything one desires in a good story - love, lust, envy, desire and to top it all, a mystery to solve!

The one-minute-and-50-second-long trailer features Hammer and Gadot playing a glamourous duo, but a death rather a murder, on their cruise makes the affair mysterious. The later plot follows Hercule Poirot, the renowned detective who is on board to solve the mystery. Ali Fazal, who has shared the screen space with renowned faces, Gal Gadot is one of them in this one, has an important part to play.

The scenes are widely shot in Egypt and the movie is set to hit the theatres on October 23. The film has an ensemble cast, including Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, and others. The trailer is one glamorous mystery-soaked affair. From the director Kenneth Branagh, the upcoming American film is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie.

Watch the trailer of Death On The Nile here:

The official first trailer of the flick was shared by 'Wonder Woman' Gadot on her Twitter page, saying: "First trailer for Death On The Nile!! It was such a delight to work on this project.. loved bringing this classic Agatha Christie story to life with our amazing director and dreamy cast".

The movie is a follow-up to 2017's 'Murder on the Orient Express', which is again an adaptation of Christie's tale for big screens. The flick also has an a-list of stars including Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news