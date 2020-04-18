Debina Bonnerjee celebrates her birthday in a 'virtually' unique way this year!

Actress Debina Bonnerjee has turned a year older today, and inspite of the lockdown she has managed to celebrate her birthday in a very unique and special way, also keeping in mind all the current necassary rules and regulations!

Practicing the social distancing norm, Debina with the help of husband Gurmeet, her parents and a bunch of close friends 'virtually' brought in her birthday last night. A gang of her close friends logged in together at the same time via a digital medium from their respective homes to sing, cut the cake and be digitally present to make her special day a memorable one!

Speaking about how she enjoyed her virtual birthday celebration this year, Debina shares,"This birthday has been unlike any other celebration in the past, hence it will always be a very memorable one for me! Since nobody can get out of their homes due to the lockdown, Gurmeet and my close gang of friends planned a very special birthday celebration for me which was so amazing! I had around 15 of my friends come online together at the same time, who sang happy birthday for me at 12am last night and made my cake cutting a very cherish worthy moment with their digital presence! It did a feel a little weird to not be going out as I do every year, but being a responsible citizen is in the need of the hour right now. Hence I am very happy to have responsibly celebrated my birthday this year, in a unique and creative way."

