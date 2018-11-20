Debutant Ajaz Patel bags fifer in New Zealand 4-run win

cricket

It is the fifth smallest win in terms of runs in Test cricket history and gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

New Zealand players congratulate debutant left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (centre) after a thrilling win over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Ajaz Patel's five-wicket haul on Test debut lifted New Zealand to a tense four-run victory over Pakistan as Azhar Ali's lone stand proved in vain on Day Four here yesterday. Pakistan were seemingly coasting on 130 for three in pursuit of 176 but lost six wickets for 34 runs, setting up a frantic finish to this series opener.

While tail-end duo Bilal Asif and Hasan Ali were particularly guilty of some reckless strokes, the experienced Azhar kept his focus and was on the verge of leading Pakistan over the line, only to fall lbw to Patel for 65.

Pakistan, who began day four on 37 without loss, were therefore all out for 171, with the Kiwis indebted to Patel's five for 59 as they moved 1-0 up in the three-Test series. It is the fifth smallest win in terms of runs in Test cricket history and gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Did you know?

Ajaz has roots in Mumbai

Ajaz Patel was born in Mumbai in 1988. His family migrated to New Zealand in 1996 when Ajaz was eight. He has bowled to Mumbai Indians in one of their net sessions at Wankhede Stadium a few years ago. He was a left-arm seamer until his U-19 days, before making the switch to spin.

