December wedding for Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj?

We have Rana Daggubati to thank for bringing us out of the lockdown ennui. The actor spread much cheer as he announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on social media, on Tuesday. In an industry that can catch a whiff of even a fledgling romance, he managed to keep his love story under wraps. Not many know that the Hyderabad-based interior designer, daughter to jewellery designer Bunty and Suresh Bajaj, is a known face in Bollywood circles. She is the niece of producer and distributor Tolu Bajaj, and counts Sonam K Ahuja among her close friends.

A source says, "The Bajajs have known Boney and Anil Kapoor for years. Miheeka had stayed at Anil's Juhu residence for a year when she worked in Bollywood. The family had attended Sonam's wedding in 2018. Although both live in Hyderabad, Rana and Miheeka had first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai, and grew close over the years. Their families are excited about the nuptials. If all goes well, the two might walk down the aisle in December."



Tolu Bajaj

Tolu Bajaj is naturally over the moon about the good news. "The engagement has come as a surprise to us. My brother informed me about it only a few days ago. We have known the Daggubati family for years, but are not as familiar with the younger generation," he enthuses. He clams up when asked about the wedding details, stating, "I am not aware of the date."

