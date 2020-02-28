Decoding Taapsee Pannu: 6 instances that make the actress unassuming, unafraid, and unabashed!

It has been over seven years since Taapsee Pannu stepped into the land of Bollywood, and if we talk about her acting career, she completes a decade in 2020. In these ten years, she has dabbled with multiple languages, films, and characters, and united them by her searing performances and the ability to infuse them with power.

But there's a lot more to the actress than her repertoire. She's unfazed, unapologetic, and unabashed when it comes to expressing her opinions and stances, and if someone tries to mess with her, he or she is likely to have a bad day. Well, there have been many instances in the past when she has refused to succumb to the lacunae of the world of social media, just like her character Amrita in Thappad. For others, it might be just a troll, for her, it isn't, and it's important to raise a voice.

As Thappad opens in the cinemas today, we try to revisit the instances that make Pannu a fearless voice in an otherwise careful and cautious industry. Here we go:

1. What Language Would You Like To Have?

At the International Film Festival of India, better known as IFFI, Pannu was interrupted by a rather unpleasant guest who asked her to speak in Hindi since she was a Hindi film actress. As they say, a befitting reply, Pannu reminded the guest she had acted in Telugu and Tamil films as well and could speak in those languages too. What followed was his silence and the other people's applause.

2. Is She The Female Ayushmann Khurrana?

Okay, so this is something women in the industry have been battling for long. Back in the '90s, when Madhuri Dixit was at the peak of her career and ruling the marquee, a journalist once asked her if she was the female Amitabh Bachchan. She quipped would he call him the male Madhuri Dixit. In 2011, at the success conference of The Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan was asked if she would like to add Khan to her surname given her consecutive success, she also countered that they should add Balan to their surnames.

And the latest actress who faced something similar was Pannu. Given her commercial successes and unconventional film choices, a user asked her if she was the female version of Ayushmann Khurrana, she said she would be better known as Bollywood's first Taapsee Pannu. Check out her tweet if you missed it:

What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

3. Why She Did Judwaa 2?

Even though Judwaa 2 is the second-biggest hit of her career, the actress came under the radar of a lot of people who questioned her decision on doing the film. She said exclusively to mid-day, "With Judwaa 2, I captured the kind of market that I could have never penetrated into on another occasion. There is an entire audience that doesn't understand the theme of Pink. That is the base that I have to capture. I would want to ask the people who lashed out at me for choosing this film why is it that Pink or Naam Shabana did not earn Rs 100 crores. If those films made as much money as Judwaa 2 did, I would not need to do the latter."

Well, every actor, even though aware that a particular role or film may be far from his best in his or her trajectory, goes ahead and says yes because of its commercial prospects, and there's absolutely nothing wrong in it. Because they say that Cinema is an art made for commerce.

4. When Called Out For Casting Her Vote In Delhi

During the recent Delhi elections, Pannu was trolled by an anonymous user who questioned her decision to cast her vote in Delhi and not in Mumbai. It was time for another befitting reply when she tweeted this:

I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don't contribute. Kindly don't question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 8, 2020

5. Is She A Sasti Copy Of Kangana Ranaut?

When the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya came out, Pannu was one of the first few people to praise it for its idiosyncratic nature. However, her appreciation didn't go down well with Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who wrote she copied Kangana and called her a Sasti copy of the actress. What did Pannu have to say about this? Well, this is what she said to PTI- "For me, Kangana is a very good actress, she was and she still is... But other than this, she doesn't affect me in my life. It doesn't affect me what she says. There are a lot people saying lot of things on my Twitter timeline."

She added, "I have never spoken to Kangana. She is my senior and if I ever see her in my vicinity or around me, I can go and say hello to her. I have no qualms about it." Well done!

6. The Brave Film Choices

If there's one actor who has the most unique and unconventional film choices today, it's Taapsee Pannu. The last three years, in particular, have been soaring. It all started with Soorma and continued with Manmarziyaan, Badla, Game Over, Saand Ki Aankh, and now Thappad. She now has Mithali Raj's biopic coming up, a Murder mystery titled Haseen Dillruba, and Rashmi Rocket. It seems her career is only likely to fly as high as a Rocket if she continues to make such imaginative career choices. And deliver one Thappad after another to all her haters and naysayers.

