Deepak Chahar's favourite Bollywood actor is Hrithik Roshan. Here's the reason why

Millennial Superstar Hrithik Roshan is on a high with the back to back successes of his movies. The actor has never disappointed his audience by giving phenomenal performances.

In an interview with ABP news, Indian Cricketer Deepak Chahar shares, "I say this to everyone that Hrithik Roshan is my Favourite hero because he is a proper hero. The definition of an actor is that the actor must have good looks, body, acting & dance and Hrithik has all these skills and is my favourite hero and I like his movie WAR."

More so, the actor starred in the power-packed action film WAR and his character Kabir has become an instant hit where the fans are loving the enigmatic character. The film has become a record-breaker with its box office collections and the audience just cannot stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan's perfect body, his foot tapping dance moves and most importantly, his tremendous performance as an actor.

The actor shone once again as he not only took up the challenge to get in shape after Super 30, but excelled at it and that too within a time frame of just two months.

Hrithik Roshan’s WAR has turned out to be the biggest grosser of 2019 until now and has charted over Rs. 317 crores at the box office.

