Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan match steps to Dheeme Dheeme

Deepika Padukone had invited Kartik Aaryan to teach her the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme at terminal 2A of the Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport. She invited the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor to partake in the ongoing #DheemeDheemchallenge with her, writing "be there or be square!"

Taking to her Instagram story, the 33-year-old replied to Kartik's question when he asked Deepika the time and place to teach the dance step. "Kartik Aaryan tomorrow! 1st December, 2019. 9:00 am CSIA, Terminal 2A Gate 1," she wrote.

Adding to it, Deepika wrote even "Patni" and "Woh" are also welcome! Here's what happened when Deepika and Kartik met to try out the Dheeme Dheeme hook step. Check out the video below:

The #DheemeDheemeChallenge started earlier this month after the song 'Dheeme Dheeme' from the film was dropped. Kartik in his upcoming outing will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Bhumi will be seen as his wife Ananya Panday is playing the role of his girlfriend!

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the classic 1978 Hindi film of the same name and is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.

