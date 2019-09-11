Deepika Padukone asks Ranveer Singh to get free goodies; internet calls her 'typical Indian wife'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are head over heels in love with each other. Seems that Ranveer's humourous side has brushed upon Deepika, which is visible through her comments on husband's Instagram post. On Tuesday, the Gunday actor shared a few endorsement posts on his Instagram account, of which, he's the brand ambassador. The actor was seen endorsing a speaker brand.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known to keep commenting on each other's photos. This time too, it was no different. The actress replied to that post saying, "Get some for the home na? kuch paise bach jayenge!!! [sic]"

The Simmba actor is seen with his earphones plugged in and looks like the wifey isn't happy about it. Why, you ask? Here's the answer! Deepika Padukone thinks that when she'll nag at her hubby, he might just plug those earphones and not pay any heed to what she says. "I feel like this is how you'll tune out when I nag you!" commented the Cocktail actress.

Isn't that like any other husband-wife conversation?

Their fans and followers couldn't keep calm and were going gaga over it. A user called her the "real wife." Another user wrote, "Bachao aur Dj b chalu kardo aur paise bach jayenge [sic]" (Save and start running a DJ business, you'll end up saving more money).

Interestingly, there were many others, who said that she has turned into a typical Sindhi wife and bahu (daughter-in-law). Another added, "Don't worry that would be first clause that he would have signed as a Sindhi."

Ranveer and Deepika fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. After that, they did films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati together by Bhansali. After dating each other for several years, the duo tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018. The wedding was followed by several receptions in Bangalore (Deepika's hometown) and Mumbai.

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83. Apart from this, the actress has her production house film, Chhapaak based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

