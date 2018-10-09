Deepika Padukone: Authenticity is my biggest learning

bollywood

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen as a lead in Meghna Gulzar's directorial film based on an acid attack victim

Deepika Padukone

'The Unstoppable' Deepika Padukone is all smiles as the cover girl of a fashion magazine.

Featuring on the 59th-anniversary issue of Femina magazine, the 32-year-old will give a peek into her mind in 'The Inclusivity Special #WE THE PEOPLE' edition. While talking to the magazine, the actor revealed, 'Authenticity has been my biggest learning.'

The 'Padmaavat' star looked elegant donning a knitted cream cardigan with a minimalistic dusky makeup. The official Instagram account of the publication shared the cover, writing, "@deepikapadukone rules our anniversary special cover, and gives us a peek into her mind in a candid tête-à-tête.' On the work front, the actor will next be seen as a lead in Meghna Gulzar's directorial film based on an acid attack victim.

