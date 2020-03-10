Deepika Padukone: Balam Pichkari is like Rang Barse

The Balam Pichkari song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is almost a cult and Deepika Padukone feels it's like Rang Barse. This song also comes at a very crucial point in the film, it's the song that shows the transformation of Naina (Deepika) from a demure to a dazzle. The bold and beautiful avatar of this nerd was hidden till now, and it all explodes as the track begins. More than the thunderous beats of this pulsating track, Balam Pichkari is all about letting all your inhibitions and insecurities go away.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Deepika shares, "If I may say, Balam Pichkari is like Rang Barse (Silsila; 1981) of our generation. Nowadays, every Holi party starts with Rang Barse, and the second song has to be Balam Pichkari. So, it's become a new-age Holi anthem. It feels nice to have been part of such an iconic song."

The catchy tune celebrates the festive with quaint charm, colourful outfits, lots of colours and is a modern yet sweet take on the celebration. As we get ready to go colour crazy, there are certain iconic characters played by Deepika which are etched in the hearts of the fans forever. Be it Naina from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani or Mastani from Baajirao Mastani, Piku or Veronica from Cocktail, Deepika has always impressed the audiences with her exemplary acting and remarkable songs.

While we can always go back to keep watching these movies, Deepika will next be seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She is all set to begin shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Siddhnat Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also star in the official remake of The Intern, which will go on floors next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates