Deepika Padukone enjoys a TPL - Taboo Premiere League with Ranveer Singh and family

Actor Deepika Padukone spent her Wednesday evening playing a series of 'TPL- Taboo Premier League' with her star husband Ranveer Singh and his family. The 'Tamasha' actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture from the game session with her family and stated that the board game went extremely competitive. "TPL-Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive!" she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJul 23, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

The 'Chhapaak' actor celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday at home earlier this month and shared that she gorged on the birthday cake for a week. The celebrity couple has been staying at home ever since the COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed in the country.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial for which she would be shooting in Sri Lanka had there not been a lockdown. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan-directed "83", which tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem.

Apart from these projects, Deepika is all set to share the screen space with Prabhas for the first time. The Pan-Indian film will be shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It is touted to be a huge budget film, bigger than the biggest film of Indian cinema, Baahubali. The film belongs to the sci-fi genre. The project has been made possible by Vyjayanthi Movies, producer C. Aswini Dutt, co-producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt and director Ashwin Nag.

