Deepika Padukone falls sick after best friend's wedding

Published: Nov 11, 2019, 15:17 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Deepika Padukone on Monday shared that she has fallen ill after having "too much fun" at her best friend's wedding

The image was shared by Deepika Padukone's Instagram account
Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday shared that she has fallen ill after having "too much fun" at her best friend's wedding. Deepika along with her husband Ranveer Singh recently attended the wedding of the actress's friend in Bengaluru. A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the two can be seen shaking a leg on the dance floor.

And now that wedding is over, the Piku actress gave a health update to fans, hinting she is down with fever. "When you have too much fun at your best friend's wedding," Deepika captioned the Instagram story in which she added a thermometer sticker to her face.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

On the film front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Tags

deepika padukonebollywood news

