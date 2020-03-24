Search

Deepika Padukone feasts on dessert post-workout during self-isolation

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 12:56 IST | ANI | Mumbai

In one of the two pictures, Deepika Padukone could be seen sitting in her gym wear and the other one featured a chocolaty dessert

Pic courtesy/Deepika Padukone's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Following her 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' series, Deepika Padukone on Monday spent her day in self-isolation by working out and feasting on a dessert.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and one video to share the details of her day. The 'Padmaavat' actor shared a short video that captured the footage of her a treadmill as she ran on it.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Season 1:Episode 4 Two Two...ChaChaCha Productivity in the time of COVID-19!ðÂÂ· #exercise

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMar 23, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

"Season 1: Episode 4, Two Two...ChaChaCha, Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#exercise," she captioned the post.

In one of the two pictures, Padukone could be seen sitting in her gym wear and the other one featured a chocolaty dessert.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Season 1:Episode 4 One Two...ChaChaCha Productivity in the time of COVID-19!ðÂÂ· #exercise

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMar 23, 2020 at 6:35am PDT

"Season 1:Episode 4, Three Two...ChaChaCha!!! (Un)Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#desert #desertlife," she captioned the dessert post.

Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 467 people in India and has claimed 8 lives so far.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times