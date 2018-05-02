Deepika Padukone has a figure to die for and this picture is proof

Deepika Padukone is seen flaunting her toned biceps like never before



Yesterday, the workout pictures of Deepika Padukone did the rounds of social media. The Padmaavat actor is seen flaunting her toned biceps. As she is currently not shooting, she has been hitting the gym regularly. She appears pleased with the workout as she poses for the camera, which clearly shows the RK tattoo on the nape of her neck. Dippy has always maintained she will never remove it.



Come May, Deepika Padukone will be heading to Cannes to add glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19. The actress will be walking at the red carpet as L'oreal Paris brand ambassador. Deepika will be walking the red carpet for the second time on May 10 and May 11.

Some of the other L'Oréal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Doutzen Kroes.

