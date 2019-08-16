Deepika Padukone has all of Ranveer Singh's heart

bollywood

Ranveer Singh has shared a love-filled video of his actress-wife Deepika Padukone who has all of the actor's heart

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Pic/Instagram

Ranveer Singh has shared a love-filled video of his actress-wife Deepika Padukone who has all of the actor's heart. Ranveer took to Instagram to share the video in which Deepika - who is wearing an all-black ensemble, sun glasses and a pair of sneakers - is standing in front of a store which says "All Of My Heart".



Ranveer Singh shared the image on his Instagram stories

In another post, Ranveer can be seen smiling gleefully as he is "sandwiched" between his sister Ritika Bhavnani and Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone. Sharing the picture, the "Gully Boy" star captioned it "Sista Sandwich" with a bunch of heart emojis.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

'83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya, and R. Badree. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

