'Deepika Padukone has been keen on playing a superwoman for long time'

Close on the heels of the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Deepika Padukone had revealed that along with a friend, she was also exploring the idea of creating a desi superhero film that would be spearheaded by her. Now, mid-day hears that even as the film continues to undergo final edits in the script so as to go on floors in 2020, the actor harbours bigger plans.

Padukone, we're told, is keen to explore an Avengers-like franchise of superheroes for fans of Indian cinema. A source says, "Deepika has been keen on playing a superwoman for a long time. Discussions on the superhero franchise are at a nascent stage. She is in talks with producers, directors and actors to take it further." In a bid to build this franchise, Padukone, we hear, is keen to rope in the desi superheroes that Bollywood has produced, so far.

