Deepika Padukone ignores Huma Qureshi?

Here's what happened when Huma Qureshi got up to greet Deepika Padukone at an event

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reunited for a brand event recently. While the audience was excited to see the former lovebirds on stage, they also witnessed a rather cold side to Padukone. Onlookers say that when she was invited on stage, she ignored Huma Qureshi, who was seated in the front row. Qureshi apparently got up to greet Padukone, but when she walked past her on to the stage, she was taken aback.

Deepika Padukone is considered one of the most humble people in B-Town. Wonder what triggered this.

