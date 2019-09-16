MENU

Deepika Padukone is a vision in white posing for the camera

Updated: Sep 16, 2019, 10:22 IST

In a photo shared on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, the 'Padmavati' actress can be seen sporting a white shirt with dramatic sleeves and pointed collar. The relaxed bottom pants completed her look

Deepika Padukone is a vision in white posing for the camera
Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Deepika Padukone never fails to charm the audience with her gorgeous looks and incredible dress sense. The actor oozed oomph in her recent ensemble which she adorned while attending an event in the national capital.

 
 
 
In a photo shared on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, the 'Padmavati' actress can be seen sporting a white shirt with dramatic sleeves and pointed collar. The relaxed bottom pants completed her look.

 
 
 
Her hair left open in soft curls along with simple eye makeup and red lips perfectly complemented her extravagant all-white dress. To balance her overall look, Deepika paired her elegant outfit with just a pair of simple dangling earring.

 
 
 
On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83.' The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey.

