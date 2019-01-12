Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh's cheer leader; watch video

bollywood

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, where he plays the role of a cop has already crossed 200 Cr, and Deepika Padukone acts as a cheerleader for the actor

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram account

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the IT couple of Bollywood are currently on cloud 9. Courtesy: Deepika-Ranveer's marriage and also the actor's box-office hit, Simmba. While Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan are embracing success, the actor's wife, Deepika Padukone acted as a cheerleader to the cop.

Ranveer Singh shared a video on his social media with the caption: "My Cheerleader @deepikapadukone [sic]"

Talking about Simmba's success, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is roaring at the box office with the film now entering the 200 crore club. While the Rohit Shetty-directorial minted Rs. 100 crore within five days of the release, it crossed the recent milestone in 12 days.

Simmba is Sara's second Bollywood movie after her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in December.

Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the movie's cast also includes Sonu Sood - who portrays the role of the antagonist in the action flick - and Ajay Devgn - who has a cameo. The flick is a remake of the 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

