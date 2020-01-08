Deepika Padukone joins JNU students, BJP's Tajinder Bagga called for a boycott of her films

If many B-Town stars lent their support to the Mumbai protests on Monday, several miles away in Delhi, another Bollywood heavyweight — Deepika Padukone — made it known that she stood in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The actor visited the university on Tuesday, two days after a masked mob attacked students and teachers on the campus, provoking nationwide outrage.

The actor dropped in around 7.45 pm and attended the public meeting that was held by a group of students, including Aishe Ghosh, president of the students' union. Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also present.

Padukone, who has been in the capital over the past two days for the promotion of her upcoming film Chhapaak, did not make a media statement but reportedly spoke to a few members of the students' union.

As soon as pictures of Padukone's visit to JNU went viral on Twitter, BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga called for a boycott of her films. "RT if you will boycott movies of Deepika Padukone for her support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang," wrote Bagga.

