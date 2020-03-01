Deepika Padukone on 83: I have about five to six scenes

In Homi Adajania's comic caper Finding Fanny (2014), which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh had made a special appearance. Now, it's her turn to do the same. She features in a cameo in his upcoming film, 83. "I have about five to six scenes," says Padukone, who plays Romi, wife of cricketer Kapil Dev, in Kabir Khan's film based on India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory.

After Padmaavat (2018), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Padukone is glad that she is teaming up with Singh for a movie with a different subject. "All these three films were costume dramas and emotionally heavy. Also, we ended up dying at the end of all!" So, she's glad to be alive in this one. "In that sense, it was relatively emotionally lighter," says Padukone.

Singh had to put in a lot of prep, including learning how to get his cricket on point. "I just went with the flow," says Padukone, who shot for her scenes during the UK schedule last year. She adds, "The way we approach our characters are distinct. Our processes are different. It was also novel as we have not done something like this before."

Though on the set they may prefer to dive into the characters in their own ways, off-screen they influence each other greatly. "His personality has rubbed off on me, and mine, on him. I have learnt a lot from him, and he, from me."

