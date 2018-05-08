Deepika Padukone parties with American celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh
Deepika Padukone attended American celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh's bash at a New York hotel on Sunday night
Deepika Padukone attended American celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh's bash at a New York hotel on Sunday night. The party has been a pre-Met Gala tradition since 2005, which sets the mood for fashion's big night. Dippy kept it simple with a black sleeveless top, blue jeans and an overcoat. The Padmaavat actor hobnobbed with singer-actor Rita Ora among others at the event.
Check out some pictures from the party here:
