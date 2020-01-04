Deepika Padukone plans to celebrate her birthday in a unique manner

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak is driving the nation with its hard-hitting trailer and emotionally impacting songs. Deepika Padukone, who essays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor, and aims to create an extensive shift by keeping the realistic facts intact.

The promotional activities of the movie are going on in full swing and the leading cast, along with Meghna, is all set to visit Lucknow. Accompanying them will be Laxmi Aggarwal, the acid attack survivor on whom Chhapaak is based. Amidst this visit, Deepika is all exhilarated as she will be embracing her birthday and celebrating it with the true warriors of the nation.

It cannot be more empowering for Deepika than being able to celebrate the day with the people who give life a completely new dimension. Their indomitable spirit set a true example for women of today. These women are also a part of the movie and in reality work in a cafe in Lucknow. Team Chhapaak will make a visit to the cafe and applaud them for their undying spirit and hard work.

Ever since the trailer was released, the impact it has created has left people impressed. Its factual presentation, an intense look of the actors is sure to keep you glued throughout the movie and the audiences are now counting days for the release. The movie highlights the underlying fact to ban acid and save the women from this torment.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates