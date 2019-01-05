Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh love story is worth reminiscing

bollywood

Deepika Padukone turns 33 today, and we are here to give you all a glimpse of DeepVeer's adorable love story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have set major relationship goals with their on-screen and off-screen love story. Be it their crazy side of love in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela, or truly, madly, mushy side of their relationship in personal life. Its Deepika and Ranveer, who has left us all drooling over their emotional support towards each other post marriage, and their interviews are proof enough.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone solemnised their six-year-old relationship by walking down the aisle on November 14 and 15 in Italy's exotic location - Lake Como. Their four-day destination wedding had extremely tight security, the reason why social media wasn't bombarded with clips and pictures from their wedding ceremonies.

Today, while Deepika Padukone is busy celebrating her first birthday post marriage with husband Ranveer Singh, we are here, to give you all a glimpse of their love story. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela, and ever since then, the love between DeepVeer left the entire town talking about them.

The duo made it official with an Instagram post in October, which was also an announcement of their wedding details. The IT couple of B-town also held a media reception, where they met and greeting their friends from the industry.

Before tying the knot, when asked about the status of his relationship with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh had once said that he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with her, and is "blessed" to have her in his life. "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't," said the Bajirao Mastani.

In January 2018, a report claimed that Ranveer drove with Deepika to his late grandma's residence in Bandra. The report further suggested that post spending some quality time there, Ranveer and Deepika headed to the former's residence to spend some time alone. Back then, their meeting had strongly indicated marriage being on cards!

Not only this, in one of the talk-shows hosted by Neha Dhupia, BFFs with Vogue, Dhupia had interrogated Deepika Padukone about her engagement in the Maldives and the actress denied. "I was not engaged," she said. Prodding further Neha asked her to show her ring finger to check if there was tan on it. And the tan was indeed evident! Further indicating that she was sporting a ring during her vacation in the Maldives, where they were rumoured to exchange rings. Deepika was with her sister Anisha Padukone on the show and the latter in jest said, "She has been engaged successively for the last four years."

Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani have been inseparable ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are considered as one of the hottest couples of tinsel town. They have been seeing each other for quite a while now. Ranveer apparently calls Deepika 'Booboo', while Dippy calls him 'Clown'. Those are some romantic nicknames, aren't they?

