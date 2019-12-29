Deepika Padukone recreates her Om Shanti Om hand wave on dance reality show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The upcoming episode of the popular dance reality show Dance+ 5 is going to be epic as megastar Deepika Padukone will grace the show with her presence.

Deepika, who rose to fame after her debut Om Shanti Om, has charmed her way into people's hearts with her unparalleled performances. Her character, Shanti Priya, has stayed with us even after 12 years after the movie's release.

On her recent visit to the sets of the dance reality show, Deepika recreated the iconic moment of her walking on the red carpet as was shown in the movie along with Rupesh, a contestant on the show. Her smile and that dreamy hand wave made us melt even after so many years.

Deepika draped a sari around herself and walked onto the stage in the same style and poise as in the movie on the classic song Aankhon Mein Teri. Rupesh is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and it was a dream come true for him as he got the opportunity to recreate the scene with the superstar.

