Deepika Padukone reveals what her 'New Years' looked like, gives a glimpse of her Ranthambore trip

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh traveled to Ranthambore, Rajasthan to bring in the New Year's and also had the company of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actors have come back to Mumbai but it seems Padukone is already hurling herself into the joy of nostalgia.

In her Instagram post, she shared a glimpse of her trip and also wrote a caption that was straight from the heart. She wrote- "An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven't changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It's a reminder of where I've come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am." [SIC]

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The Om Shanti Om actress shocked fans and followers by deleting all posts from her social media platforms. The actress deleted all her tweets and Instagram pictures on December 31. Initially, netizens wondered if Deepika's social media platforms had been hacked. However, it subsequently came to notice that it was the actress who changed her display images.

Deepika Padukone now has as many as six films lined-up for her fans. The first one is Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham too. This will be followed by '83 with Ranveer Singh, Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, a reported film on Mahabharata where she'll essay the role of Draupadi, a saga with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The remake of The Intern that was announced with Rishi Kapoor is also likely to be revived with another actor, however, no confirmation has been made about the same.

