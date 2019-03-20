Deepika Padukone sets the ball rolling with her first award for the year!

bollywood

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone started the last year with a bang delivering one of her most remarkable performances till date. Leaving behind all the actresses, Deepika Padukone has started the award season by bagging the Best Actress Award at an award function.

Dressed in a red gown, Deepika looked stunning as she took home the first award and it won't be wrong to expect many others to follow. Essaying the astounding beauty Rani Padmavati on screen in Padmavat, Deepika Padukone personified elegance, beauty, and grace as she donned the regal colours.



Deepika Padukone posed the picture of the award on social media and wrote, " Thank You Zee Cine Awards 2019 for the recognition #padmavati".

View this post on Instagram Thank You #zeecineawards2019 for the recognition...ðð½ #padmavati A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMar 20, 2019 at 1:44am PDT

Recently, the actress earned the honour of installing her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in London. Dedicating the same to her foundation Live Laugh Love, Deepika touted the figure as the Statue of Purpose. Deepika Padukone was not only bestowed the title of a global star by Vogue US but also graced the cover of the magazine.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which will essay her as an acid victim survivor. She will not only act in the film but also produce it, as the film goes on floors next week, Deepika will start the first schedule in Delhi.

