Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday to shoot in Goa next month?

The pandemic disrupted filmmaker Shakun Batra's plans of heading to Sri Lanka in March for the shoot of his next featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. With travel restrictions being eased in phases over the past few weeks, the director was toying with the idea of flying to the island country in November. However, now, Batra has apparently drawn up a plan that will enable him to take his yet-untitled domestic noir thriller on floors as soon as next month.



Shakun Batra

"The makers are planning to shoot the first leg in Goa over a 25-day schedule. Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and the rest of the cast will fly down to the beach state in the second week of September to kick off the proceedings. The unit has begun working on the pre-production and will ensure that safety guidelines are followed," reveals a source. Batra and producer Karan Johar will decide whether the next schedule will be conducted in Sri Lanka or elsewhere, depending on how the situation improves in the meantime.

mid-day reached out to Batra, who did not respond till press time.

