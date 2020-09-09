Deepika Padukone to leave for Goa for Shakun Bhatra's movie on September 11

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled project. The details of her character are kept under wraps but we hear that the actress will be travelling to Goa from Mumbai on September 11.

According to our source, "Deepika will head to Goa on 11th September after completing her brand commitments here in Mumbai. The team will prepare together and then start shoot in a couple of days."

Earlier talking about the movie Deepika had mentioned that the genre of the movie is domestic noir and its because of Shakun's understanding of people and relationships that she looks forward to working with him.

During the lockdown, Deepika had indulged in some online yoga sessions to apparently prepare for her character. All other details of her character and movie are being kept as a mystery by the makers for now.

The movie has garnered a lot of attention ever since its announcement. Apart from Shakun's movie, Deepika will also be seen in the remake of The Intern', in Nag Ashwin's directorial opposite Prabhas which is a PAN India multilingual project and in another movie Draupadi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news