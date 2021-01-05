Deepika Padukone turns 35; wishes pour in from Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and other celebs

Deepika Padukone turned 35 on January 2020, and the actress has kickstarted her life on a clean slate. For the uninitiated, Deepika, as she celebrated the New Year, deleted all her social media posts from various platforms - mainly Twitter and Instagram, to start afresh. The actress has been keeping it clean and positive. She also posted a new audio note, mentioning how she is keen to continue this new change in her life.

Deepika Padukone's fans can't stop wishing her on social media. As she turned 35, a lot of celebrities took it on their Instagram account and extended their wishes to the birthday girl. Ali Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a sweet message for the Piku actress on their Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy happy happiest birthday to you @deepikapadukone. Wishing you all the peace, love and joy life has to offer."

Alia Bhatt mentioned, "Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!"

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is said to share the screen space with the actress soon in Shakun Batra's next, along with Ananya Panday, wrote, "Happy birthday. May this year bring you loads of joy, peace and success."

Deepika welcomed the New Year with her husband Ranveer Singh and family - Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone and Anissa Padukone. They all decided to go on an adventurous trip to Rajasthan, in Ranthambore National Park. Their animal safari was no less than a fun-filled outing.

We all wish the Ram Leela actress a very happy birthday!

Speaking about her professional commitments, Deepika Padukone will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's 83. The film is based on World Cup won by India back in 1983. Later, she also has Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, Pathan and Mahabharata adaptation.

