Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey to star in 'Chhapaak'

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

Deepika Padukone is all set to star in upcoming Bollywood film titled 'Chhapaak' opposite Vikrant Massey. The 'Piku' actor took to her Twitter handle to announce her new film.

"A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @masseysahib @foxstarhindi," Deepika tweeted." A few days back, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news in a tweet.

A story of trauma and triumph.

And the unquashable human spirit.

"'IT'S OFFICIAL' Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar join hands' Their first film together is titled #Chhapaak' Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal' Vikrant Massey has been signed to enact the lead opposite Deepika," he wrote.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal. The 32-year-old actor will essay the role of Agarwal, who was attacked at the tender age of 15. Agarwal had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Agarwal is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

Co-produced by Deepika, 'Chhapaak' will go on floors in March 2019. Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. While Vikrant last appeared in AltBalaji's web series titled 'Broken but Beautiful', where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a car accident.

