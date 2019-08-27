Deepika Padukone's pregnancy rumor creates more ripples

bollywood

The guessing games of Deepika Padukone's pregnancy continues!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ever since Deepika Padukone left a cheeky "Hi Daddie (sic)" comment on husband Ranveer Singh's Instagram, netizens have been wondering if she is pregnant. What added credence to the rumour was when buddy Arjun Kapoor replied to Ranveer, "Baba bhabi is gonna give you one (sic)."

Now, fans have been monitoring her latest pictures that have been doing the rounds. In most of the snapshots, she is seen wearing loose-fitting outfits or is covered up with a stole. Yet another reason for fans to speculate.

A fan announced, "Hiding baby bump (sic)?" A mischievous comment from Dippy has triggered rumours. Will DeepVeer clarify? Or they prefer that the guessing games continue?

According to IANS, Deepika is not signing any new movie project after Chhapaak and '83. She is currently in London with hubby, as the couple is shooting for their upcoming film '83.

The movie, that has been helmed by Kabir Khan, will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer will be essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, Dippy will essay his wife Romi. This will be the first time DeepVeer will be seen featuring together in a film after their wedding. Of course, the couple has previously worked in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Boman Irani joined the shoot of '83 in London, recently. Ranveer took to Instagram to share the news, with a candid picture of Irani, Kabir Khan and himself. Take a look:

The rest of the cast of '83, includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

'83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

