Deepika Padukone's wax statue 'double trouble' for sister Anisha

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who has been an active voice in creating awareness about mental health has dedicated the Statue to her initiative, and hence it is named as Statue of Purpose

Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha

As actress Deepika Padukone unveiled her Statue of Purpose at Madame Tussauds here, her sister Anisha Padukone called it "double trouble".

The actress, who has been an active voice in creating awareness about mental health has dedicated the Statue to her initiative, and hence it is named as Statue of Purpose.

"As if one of her was not enough. Double trouble, Madame Tussauds, wax statue, London," Anisha captioned a photograph that features Deepika and her wax statue.

Apart from giving blockbusters, the actress has created awareness about the significance of mental health and has been striving to get rid of the stigma revolving around various mental diseases. She also runs a foundation Live Laugh Love to signify mental health at every step.

"As a little girl, I was a very curious kid, for me, purpose is something that is very important. However, big or small, whatever I am doing in my life, purpose and why we do what we do is very important to me," Deepika said in a statement.

"After I got a call from Madame Tussauds, I thought 'What is the purpose of this, why are we doing this, or what is it that my fans will remember me for, remember my figure for, what is it that I would like to leave behind', and the cause of mental health is very close to my heart, it is something that I am extremely passionate about.

"I said that's it, I would like for my fans when they see my figure I hope it reminds them of someone who did something for the cause of mental illness, who worked towards creating awareness and destigmatising mental illness. I hope that it gives people a sense of upliftment and a sense of hope. I hope that message comes through."

Deepika was accompanied for the wax statue launch by husband Ranveer Singh, her parents and her in-laws. The "Padmaavat" actress is currently gearing up for her first production venture which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever