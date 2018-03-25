Deepti Naval remembers Farooq Shaikh: What an erudite man, what an actor

Deepti Naval, who made a popular lead pair with Sheikh in the 1980s with hits such as Chashme Buddoor, Kissi Se Na Kehna and others fondly remembers her late co-star



Deepti Naval and Farooq Shaikh in a still from Chashme Buddoor

Veteran actor Deepti Naval has paid tributes to her co-star Farooq Shaikh on his 70th birth anniversary, calling him an "erudite" person and a brilliant artiste. Naval, who made a popular lead pair with Shaikh in the 1980s with hits such as Chashme Buddoor, Kissi Se Na Kehna, Rang Birangi, Saath Saath among others, took to Facebook to remember the actor.

"Here's remembering one of the finest actors of our time, Farooque... With love... Who can ever forget him! (sic)" she captioned a few pictures. Naval also shared a photograph with Sheikh in which they can be seen sharing a laugh.

"Today being Farooque's birthday, I have so much to say... But here's sharing a little memory of those wonderful times working together! What a polished man, what an erudite man and what an actor!" she added.

The duo also worked in films such as Katha, Ek Baar Chale Aao, Faasle, Tell Me O Kkhuda, with 2013's Listen... Amaya as their last outing together.

