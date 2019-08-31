Dehradun: Nine convicted in shelter home rape case

crime

The culprits were convicted of raping a deaf-and-mute woman, aborting and burying her foetus in the premises of the shelter home

A court in Uttarakhand convicted nine people for a gruesome case of rape and subsequent abortion of a woman suffering from hearing and speech impairment at a women's shelter home in Dehradun four years ago.

The woman, who was an inmate in the 'Nari Niketan', was reportedly forced to undergo abortion after rape and her foetus was buried within the premises of the shelter home in a bid to cover up the matter, public prosecutor Sanjiv Sisodia said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Dharma Singh held nine people, including the superintendent of the shelter home, guilty on Friday in connection with the incident, which came to light in November 2015, reported PTI.

Sisodia further added that the court will pronounce the sentence on Monday. Those convicted include the then superintendent of the shelter home, Minakshi Pokhriyal, who was found guilty of hiding evidence of the crime in collusion with the other staff.

Others convicted were identified by the police as contractual worker Krishna Kant alias Kancha, cleaner Gurudas, home guard Lalit Bisht, caretaker Hafiz, craft teacher Shama Nigar, nurse Kiran Nautiyal contractual employees Anita Maindola and Chandrakala Chettri.

With inputs from PTI

