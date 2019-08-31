Thane Crime: Man held for raping 7-year-old girl on pretext of giving her chocolates

crime

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

A Thane resident was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl after luring her home with chocolates, an official said on Friday.

The child's parents had gone to work and she was playing near her house on Thursday afternoon when Santosh Shinde (43) took her to his place on the pretext of giving chocolates and raped her, Senior Inspector Jitendra Rathod said.

"When her parents returned home in the evening, they found the child frightened. One being asked, she narrated the ordeal," he said. "The accused lives in Manpada. He has been charged with rape and unnatural sex under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC. He has been remanded in police custody till September 4," Rathod added. The victim is being treated at Thane civil hospital, the official informed.

