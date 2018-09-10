US Open: Juan Martin Del Potro backs Novak Djokovic to surpass Roger Federer

tennis

Djokovic clinched his third US Open title on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 triumph over del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras's mark of 14 Grand Slams

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina poses with the runner-up trophy after losing his men's Singles finals match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Day Fourteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Pic/AFP

Juan Martin del Potro believes Novak Djokovic can end his career as the most successful Grand Slam title winner, surpassing Roger Federer's current mark of 20. Djokovic clinched his third US Open title on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 triumph over del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras's mark of 14 Grand Slams.

The 31-year-old Serb is now just three behind Rafael Nadal and six back from Federer. "Of course he can," said Del Potro when asked if Djokovic can claim the record over Federer who is six years his senior.

"He has 14 already. He won two Grand Slams in one year. He's healthy. He has a great team working with him. "Hopefully him, Rafa, Roger will still fight for Grand Slams, because it is so nice to watch them fighting for the history. "We just do what we can against them. But Novak has everything to make records in this sport."

